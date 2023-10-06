‘We’ve got to get better;’ Bengals look to get season on track Sunday at Arizona

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get the 2023 season on track after a sluggish start.

They enter Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals with the exact same record, 1-3.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been slowed by a calf injury to start the season but says the team remains confident.

“I’m still very confident in what we have,” he said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ve scored three touchdowns. That’s not near good enough. We’ve got a ways to go, but we have the guys in that room to do it, we’ve got the coaches to do it.”

Cincinnati has not scored an offensive touchdown this year.

Burrow added he felt good at practice on Wednesday and has not had any setbacks with the calf since aggravating in a Week 2 loss to Baltimore.

“I try not to be frustrated,” Burrow said. “That’s not going to get anybody anywhere. You just adapt to what you’re dealing with, adapt to how you need to play. And you take that week to week, day to day.”

Cincinnati is coming off a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

The Bengals play the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

