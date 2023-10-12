Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase earns AFC weekly award

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has been awarded following Sunday’s game against Arizona.

>>Chase’s record-setting day sparks Bengals’ offense at Arizona

Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase was named AFC Player of the Week after catching a franchise single-game record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

It surpassed the previous team record of 13 set by Carl Pickens in 1998.

Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to have at least 15 catches, 150 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

This is his third career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

He won it twice back in 2021, in Week 7 against Baltimore and a Week 17 win over Kansas City.

Bengals’ players have combined to win 14 weekly honors (offense, defense, and special teams) since 2021, the third most in the NFL in that span.

Cincinnati will host Seattle at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is at 1 p.m. and will be televised on Channel 7.

©2023 Cox Media Group