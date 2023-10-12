Bengals QB Joe Burrow named FedEx Air Player of Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been recognized for his play following Sunday’s win at Arizona.

He was named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for the first time this season.

Burrow completed 36 of 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

He threw more touchdowns in this game than he had all season after struggling to recover from a calf injury.

FedEx will donate $2,000 in Burrow’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied to a needs-based scholarship.

Cincinnati will host Seattle at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is at 1 p.m. and will be televised on Channel 7.

