Bengals QB Joe Burrow nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow is receiving recognition for his play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

He has been nominated for the NFL’s FedEx Air Player of the Week for the first time this season.

Burrow passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals’ 34-20 win at Arizona Sunday afternoon.

Those were his best stats this season.

The other players nominated were the 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Bears QB Justin Fields.

Purdy passed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in a Sunday night win over Dallas.

Fields threw for 282 yards and four scores as Chicago won for the first time this season Thursday night at Washington.

The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, voted on by the fans, work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winners to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Cincinnati enters Week 6 with a 2-3 record and will host Seattle on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

