Local Steals & Deals: Master Meal Prep With WeightIQ

9 January, 2026
Master Meal Prep With WeightIQ
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Measure Better & Eat Smarter
Upgrade your kitchen and your health with WeightIQ. Effortlessly track your macros and crush your fitness goals by removing the guesswork from every plate. Grab the ultimate kitchen companion and finally start seeing the real data behind every meal! Grab this great deal!
WeightIQ
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $79.99
38% Off
WeightIQ’s Smart Kitchen Scale is designed to take the complexity out of nutrition. By pairing high-precision sensors with seamless Bluetooth connectivity, it instantly syncs with your phone to break down the fats, carbs, and proteins in your favorite foods. Whether you are meticulously meal prepping for the week or simply curious about your daily intake, this sleek digital scale provides the real-time insights you need to eat better and live healthier. Shop our exclusive deal now!Shop now
©2026 Cox Media Group