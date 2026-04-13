Local Steals & Deals: Fuel Your Body, Simplify Your Kitchen

8 April, 2026
Fuel Your Body, Simplify Your Kitchen
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Glow from Within, Cook with Ease
This week, we’re pairing kitchen efficiency with inner wellness. Streamline your meal prep with the QuickBite 1.6L Rice Cooker for perfect grains every time, then power up your beauty routine with Crushed Tonic Collagen. Available in both Marine and Bovine varieties—and a delicious range of flavors from Matcha to Strawberry Milk—this duo is designed to help you save time while nourishing your skin, hair, and health.
Crushed Tonic
Deal: $27.50 - $51.50
Retail: $35.00 - $65.00
21% Off
Crushed Tonic is redefining the "beauty from within" movement with professional-grade collagen supplements. We are thrilled to offer both Bovine and Marine varieties in an extensive range of delicious options. Formulated to support skin elasticity, hair growth, and joint health, these powders dissolve seamlessly into your morning beverage. Whether you're looking for a creamy addition to your coffee or a refreshingly flavored boost, Crushed Tonic makes your daily glow-up easier than ever.Shop now
QuickBite by Xtreme Time
Deal: $59.99
Retail: $104.99
43% Off
The QuickBite 1.6L Rice Cooker is the perfect solution for small kitchens, dorm rooms, or anyone looking to simplify their meal prep. Don't let the compact size fool you—it delivers up to 6 cups of perfectly fluffy rice at the touch of a button. Beyond just white or brown rice, this versatile cooker is ideal for quinoa, oatmeal, and even easy one-pot meals. With its non-stick inner pot and "keep warm" function, your food stays ready when you are, without the hassle of watching a stovetop.Shop now
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