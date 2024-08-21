Warning issued about email scam for fake permit fees in Piqua

PIQUA — The City of Piqua has issued a warning about an email scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Someone is impersonating the city planner and tells the recipient they owe a large compensation fee to the Planning & Zoning Division of the Community Services Department, according to a city spokesperson.

It appears to target past Planning & Zoning applicants whose applicants were reviewed at Planning Commission meetings.

The city also posted the warning on social media.

“The email indicates that the ‘Special Use Authorization’ requires the payment of a ‘City Compensation Fee’ totaling more than $9,800,” the spokesperson said. “The scammers are impersonating City Planner Chad Henry and asking for a reply to a non-City of Piqua email address.”

They said city emails come from @piquaoh.gov and staff will not invoice Planning and Zoning applicants for permit fees.

The city has urged anyone who gets a suspicious email not to respond.

Anyone with questions can call the city at (937) 778-2033 or email the city planner.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



