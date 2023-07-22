Thousands of Ohioans cast early voting ballots for August special election

COLUMBUS — Thousands of Ohioans have already voted in August’s special election.

More than 155,000 Ohioans have cast their ballot with less than three weeks until Election Day, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Ohio’s 88 county board of elections have already sent more than 167,000 absentee ballots to voters statewide since early voting started earlier this month.

“Ohioans continue to show great confidence in our early voting options,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “They know we have a system of bipartisan accountability that keeps every vote secure, whether it’s cast early in person or sent in by mail. I’m especially encouraged by the level of participation in this election, proving that Ohioans had no problem participating in a statewide August election on this important issue.”

The state says this represents a five-fold increase in voter activity over last year’s August statewide primary election.

Election Day for Issue 1 will be August 8.

