‘This is a pivotal election;’ Early voting underway in Dayton for August Special Election

DAYTON — Early voting for Ohio’s August Special Election started Tuesday as voters will decide on Issue 1.

If approved, it would make it harder to change the state constitution with future amendments.

It would require signatures from all 88 counties, rather than the 44 required now to get an amendment on the ballot.

Then, it would require a 60% statewide vote to pass future amendments.

“This is a pivotal election,” said Mattie White, 1st Vice President NAACP Dayton, said Tuesday.

The Civil Rights organization is against it and urging people to vote no.

“It can bring about the demise of our democracy, or it can enhance the preservation of our democracy,” said White. “We do not want to turn back. We want to move forward.”

There are more than 361,000 registered voters in Montgomery County and more than 83,000 in Dayton.

Election Day for Issue 1 will be August 8.









