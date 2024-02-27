Teen accused of attacking teacher in Ohio classroom had minimal THC in system, prosecutors say

HAMILTON COUNTY — A hearing has been scheduled to determine whether a teenager accused of severely beating an Ohio high school teacher will be charged as an adult.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a 16-year-old student is alleged to have assaulted a teacher so badly she was taken to the hospital after being punched multiple times in the head, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Part of her skull cap had to be removed “in order to prevent brain damage due to swelling.”

The student claimed that he began freaking out after vaping in the bathroom.

But a new toxicology report released on Monday showed there were only minimal traces of THC in his system, not enough to be impaired, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

“The results are he wouldn’t have even been impaired,” she said. “There was some level — a trace amount — of THC metabolite in his blood and his urine, but not enough that would even impair him to operate a motor vehicle. It was such, such a small amount.”

Colerain police previously released body camera video, where the student tells officers he started freaking out minutes after hitting a vape in the bathroom. In the footage, you can see the vape in question that officers bring into an office while they’re questioning the teen. He said he thought he was in a dream.

The teen is first seen on the ground with someone consoling him. When officers ask him if he’s under the influence, he appears to lose his footing and they ask him if he is under the influence.

The teen has been charged with felonious assault and is currently in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, WCPO reports.

The hearing that will determine whether the teen will be tried as an adult is scheduled for April.

