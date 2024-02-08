Part of teacher’s skull removed after student attack in Ohio classroom

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Part of a teacher’s skull had to be removed after a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked her at an Ohio high school.

The assault sent the teacher to the hospital after Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the student punched the teacher multiple times in her head, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Colerain police released body camera video, where the student tells officers he started freaking out minutes after hitting a vape in the bathroom.

