‘Credible’ threat at Ohio high school leads to arrest of 14-year-old

MARIEMONT, Ohio — A 14-year-old conspired with an out-of-state adult to conduct a “mass casualty event” at an Ohio high school, prosecutors say.

The teen was arrested Wednesday after making a threat toward Mariemont High School, our news partners at WCPO reported. Mariemont City Schools called it a “credible plot to harm students and staff.”

On Thursday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen had a hit list naming several students and teachers, and the teen was planning to conduct their plot in the near future, according to WCPO. The teen was going to acquire the firearm in his home.

>> Former Ohio State quarterback arrested, faces possible prison time

Powers said the teen and an out-of-state adult talked about people the student wanted to kill and rape, WCPO reported.

Police were tipped off by another student, despite them having been threatened directly.

Zach Swallen said his son became aware of the other student’s threat to shoot students within the school and called his father to tell him, WCPO reported.

>> Man driving Bentley learns punishment for deadly crash on Ohio interstate

“The kid had the firearms and had a very elaborate plan and had every intention of carrying out that plan,” Swallen said. “My son, he doesn’t lie. He’s very literal, I could tell by his tone. And it was told to my son that if he disclosed anything about the plan to anybody, he would be shot and killed. But my son literally told me he didn’t care if he got killed as long as he could protect his classmates.”

That 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Powers said the teen will be bound over to adult court and he could face life in prison if convicted.

©2024 Cox Media Group