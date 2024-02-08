Man driving Bentley learns punishment for deadly crash on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man who drove a Bentley at a high rate of speed and caused a deadly crash on an Ohio interstate has learned his sentence.

James Farley, 59, of Richmond Heights, pleaded guilty last month to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, WOIO reported. He was sentenced to 30 days in county jail, three years of probation, and a five-year suspension of his driver’s license.

The crash happened on I-90 East in Cleveland at approximately 2:00 p.m. on March 1, 2023, according to WOIO.

Cleveland police said Farley’s Bentley hit a Jeep, which caused the Jeep to roll onto its roof and eject its passenger.

The passenger, identified as Samantha Nelson, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Farley was also injured in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, WOIO reported.

Police said that before the crash, Farley was either racing with or chasing a red Honda Civic and both drivers were speeding, WOIO reported.

The driver of the Honda didn’t come into contact with the Jeep or the Bentley and didn’t stop.

