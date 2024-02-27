Man accused of setting apartment on fire formally charged

WASHINGTON TWP. — A man accused of setting an apartment on fire in Washington Township has been formally charged.

Muhammad Khan, 24, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, including harm to a person and occupied structure, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive on reports of a fire on Wednesday evening, Feb. 21.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that her brother was schizophrenic and was possibly experiencing psychosis. She then said he set the bathroom on fire.

He put the bathroom on fire!” the 911 caller said.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke came from a 32-unit apartment complex with several people trapped on their balconies.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Khan did not enter a plea on Monday.

His next scheduled court appearance is Friday.

