Man facing arson charges for Washington Twp. apartment fire

WASHINGTON TWP. — A man believed to be responsible for an apartment fire in Washington Twp. is facing charges.

Muhammad Khan, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated arson on Friday in Kettering Municipal Court.

As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive on reports of a fire on Wednesday evening.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that her brother was schizophrenic and was possibly experiencing psychosis. She then said he set the bathroom on fire.

“He put the bathroom on fire!” the 911 caller said.

When they got to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from a 32-unit apartment complex with several people trapped on their balconies.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man was taken into custody and booked into jail in connection to the fire. While they did not identify him, jail records show that Khan was arrested Wednesday night in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive.

Khan remains booked in jail on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

