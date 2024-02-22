‘Everything is on fire;’ 911 caller says brother set apartment on fire with her, mom inside

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 911 call captured the moments an apartment caught fire in Washington Township Wednesday with people still inside.

Around 6:20 p.m. Washington Township firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive on reports of a fire, according to a media release.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller tells dispatchers that her brother is schizophrenic and she believes he is experiencing psychosis.

Minutes later screaming can be heard in the background.

She tells dispatchers her mother said her brother set the bathroom on fire.

“He put the bathroom on fire!” she says.

Smoke alarms can be heard going off in the background.

The woman tells dispatchers she cannot leave the apartment as she has a disability.

“Everything is on fire,” she says.

Toward the end of the call, the woman tells dispatchers that firefighters got her out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

