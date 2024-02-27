Man accused in death of Det. Jorge Del Rio enters plea deal

DAYTON — One of the three men accused of killing Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio took a plea deal, according to court documents.

Lionel Combs III pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug premises, which is count five of his indictment, according to court documents.

The penalties of his plea include:

No more than 20 years in prison

Up to 3 years of supervised release

A $500,000 fine

A mandatory special assessment of $100 before sentencing

Forfeiture

On Monday, Feb. 26, the trial for Nathan Goddard and Cahke Counter started.

Goddard is accused of firing the shots that hit Del Rio. Counter is facing murder charges as part of a drug conspiracy.

In 2019, Detective Del Rio was shot while serving a search warrant at a home on Ruskin Drive, as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

The Dayton Police Department released the following statement ahead of today’s trial starting:

“Detective Jorge DelRio’s impact on the Dayton Police Department is immeasurable, and his legacy remains etched in the hearts of his family, those who served alongside him, and the community he dedicated more than 30 years to protect.

Jorge loved his family, he loved this country, he loved working for the Dayton Police Department, and he loved working on the DEA Task Force.

Jorge’s dedication to service extended far beyond the call of duty, and his tragic passing in 2019 while executing a search warrant is a somber reminder of the risks law enforcement officers willingly undertake to safeguard our communities.”

