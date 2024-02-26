Trial for 2 charged in killing of Det. Jorge Del Rio begins

DAYTON — The trial for two men charged with the killing of Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio began Monday.

Jury selection began inside a federal courtroom on Monday, kicking off the long-awaited federal trial.

Del Rio was shot while serving a search warrant as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force at a home on Ruskin Drive in 2019.

Several people were arrested and faced murder and drug charges after Del Rio’s death. The trial taking place this week has two co-defendants; Nathan Goddard, who is accused of firing the shots that hit Del Rio, and Cahke Counter, who faces murder charges as part of a drug conspiracy, being tried together.

News Center 7 was inside the federal courtroom Monday, where cameras are not permitted, where Judge Michael Newman welcomed 120 prospective jurors. Newman thanked them for “the sacrifice you are making” and for moving things in their personal lives around. He also warned them to not “discuss the case with anyone or to research the case in any way.”

Jury selection is expected to continue on Tuesday and opening statements are slated to begin on Wednesday morning.

The Dayton Police Department released the following statement ahead of today’s trial starting:

“Detective Jorge DelRio’s impact on the Dayton Police Department is immeasurable, and his legacy remains etched in the hearts of his family, those who served alongside him, and the community he dedicated more than 30 years to protect.

Jorge loved his family, he loved this country, he loved working for the Dayton Police Department, and he loved working on the DEA Task Force.

Jorge’s dedication to service extended far beyond the call of duty, and his tragic passing in 2019 while executing a search warrant is a somber reminder of the risks law enforcement officers willingly undertake to safeguard our communities.”

The City of Dayton honored Del Rio’s life and service back in 2021 by renaming a section of Monument Avenue as Jorge Del Rio Way.

