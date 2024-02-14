Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old boy in Ohio.

>>Homicide suspect indicted after being accused of shooting at police in Fairborn

Columbus Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an abducted child. Officers say that a foster parent harmed her foster child and fled by car.

The child’s name is five-year-old Darnell Taylor. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s name is Pammy Maye. She is a 48-year-old black woman. She is listed at 4′9″ and weighs 115 pounds.

Maye has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Ohio plate number JIGGZII.

Police say he was last seen in the 900 block of Reeb Avenue in Columbus.

If you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle, you are asked to call 1-877-AMBER-OH or 911.

You can also call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4555.

Darnell Taylor Photo from Columbus Police

Pammy Maye Photo from Columbus Police

Ohio Amber Alert's Vehicle Photo from: Columbus Police Department









©2024 Cox Media Group