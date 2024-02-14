DAYTON — Several firefighters and medics have responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters, medics respond to fire at old Dayton building

Dayton firefighters and medics were dispatched to the 300 block of Linden Avenue near Huffman Avenue on initial reports of a structure fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there was heavy black smoke when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Photos from the scene show smoke from the windows of an old Dayton commercial building.

Officers and firefighters have blocked off traffic on Huffman Avenue and Linden Avenue.

News Center 7 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Linden Avenue Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group