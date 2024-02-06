State Fire Marshal warning on dangers of flammable liquids during Burn Awareness Week

OHIO — The State Fire Marshal’s office is raising concerns about the dangers flammable liquids can pose as part of Burn Awareness Week.

Someone in the United States sustains a burn injury that requires medical treatment every two minutes, the State Fire Marshal’s office said.

“We must acknowledge the serious danger that flammable liquids present in our daily lives,” State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said. “By educating our community and emphasizing safe practices, we aim to drastically reduce the occurrence of these preventable injuries.”

News Center 7 previously reported about a Xenia High School freshman cheerleader who was severely burned during a freak home accident.

Kennedy Jones, 14, was removing her nail polish when the vapors sparked a candle in her room and created a huge fire.

She was taken to a local hospital and then later to Shriner’s Ohio Hospital.

“We were at work, got a call from the Children’s (Hospital) that the house is on fire,” Brandi Garcia, Jones’ mother, told News Center 7. “Firefighters were putting out the fire and my child is covered head to toe with blisters.”

She said people should be mindful of what they are doing.

“If something says it is combustible, it is combustible,” said Bradd Jones, her father.

The State Fire Marshall is offering these tips for Ohioans to avoid flammable liquid burns and stay safe:

Properly store flammable liquids in approved containers.

Keep flammable liquids away from heat sources and out of the reach of children.

Use the correct type of fuel for each item (e.g., lamps, heaters).

Never pour flammable liquids near an open flame or while equipment is running.

For more information or additional safety tips, visit this website.

