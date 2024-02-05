‘It was scary;’ Multiple people recovering after apparent drug overdoses on UD campus

DAYTON — Four people are recovering from apparent drug overdoses that took place on the University of Dayton’s campus.

The school sent a letter to the student body that two students and two people not connected to the school had to be treated.

In a statement from UD, the school says the four people “exhibited signs of an overdose of an unknown substance.” Students told News Center 7 they heard what the “substance” was.

