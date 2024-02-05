Cause of death revealed for Ohio senior who collapsed and died at homecoming court

ASHLAND Co., OH — Investigators have revealed the cause of death for a high school senior. Breanne McKean, 17, was selected for the homecoming court at Mapleton High School in Ashland County.

She collapsed during homecoming festivities at the game on in October, according to a facebook post from the school district. The district described it as a “medical emergency.”

The Ashland County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of death as Myocarditis, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Myocarditis is a form of heart disease that results from inflammation of the muscles that comprise the heart, according to the CDC. The CDC says the most common cause of myocarditis is a viral infection, but other types of infection can cause myocarditis

The Mapleton-South Central football game was suspended at half time as the teams and students were notified of the loss. The district also canceled the homecoming dance, had grief counselors available at the game, and again at school on Monday.

Breanna’s family spoke through the school district, saying they “knew Bre was extremely special, but didn’t realize the extent to which so may other people saw Bre as special too.” They expressed their “heartfelt and sincere appreciation to the Mapleton community and beyond for the outpouring of love, support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Breanna’s classmates described her as funny, caring and always full of life.

The Class of 2024 started a #LiveLikeBre fundraiser for the family. Donations are also coming in for the newly established Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship.

©2024 Cox Media Group