Firefighters respond to mulch fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a mulch fire in Greene County early Monday morning.
Fairborn firefighters were dispatched around 12:51 a.m. to initial reports of a mulch fire on Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
The Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235 posted photos on social media.
“Crews on scene of a very large mulch fire!” they wrote around 1:50 a.m.
Photos show Fairborn firefighters at the scene.
A viewer told News Center 7 that the fire happened at Dean’s Eco-Green Recycling at the 1200 block of W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
We are working to confirm that and will provide updates on this story.
