Suspect in Amazon facility shooting dead after encounter with Ohio police; 1 officer hurt

MADISON COUNTY — The suspect accused of firing shots in an Ohio Amazon facility is dead, and an officer is hurt after an encounter Sunday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched just after 4:40 p.m. to the Amazon CMH5 Fulfilment Center at 6400 State Route 29 in West Jefferson on reports of shots fired inside.

The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that no one was hurt.

West Jefferson Police also said that the suspect was an Amazon employee, who left the scene, and was found in Columbus, the department said on social media.

At around 6 p.m. Sunday night, Columbus police officers responded to a scene on Georgesville and Clime Roads, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Police said they encountered a person believed to be connected to the shots fired at the Amazon facility. West Jefferson Police also confirmed the connection between the two scenes.

Shots were fired just before 6:10 p.m. in Columbus. Several officers fired at the suspect and killed him, Brian Steel, the president of the Fraternal Order of the Police Capital City Lodge #9, told both WBNS and NBC 4.

During the exchange, an officer was struck. The officer’s vest was hit by a bullet, according to Steel.

Medics transported the officer to a Columbus hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Ohio BCI has been requested to investigate the shooting.

