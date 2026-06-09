Drivers may see more officers on busy highways Tuesday

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers could see more officers across the region on Tuesday.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers will work with several law enforcement agencies to conduct a joint traffic enforcement in Montgomery and Clark counties.

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The traffic detail will take place on Interstate 75 and Interstate 50 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Troopers will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police, and the Vandalia Police Department.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and stop crime on local roads.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” OSHP said.

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