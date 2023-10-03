Ohio senior on homecoming court collapses and dies at homecoming game

ASHLAND COUNTY, Oh. — An Ohio school district is mourning the loss of a high school senior. Breanne McKean, 17, was selected for the homecoming court at Mapleton High School in Ashland County.

She collapsed during homecoming festivities at the game on Friday, according to a facebook post from the school district. The district described it as a “medical emergency.”

The Mapleton-South Central football game was suspended at half time as the teams and students were notified of the loss. The district also canceled the homecoming dance, had grief counselors available at the game, and again at school on Monday.

It is with a heavy heart that the Mapleton Local School District announces the passing of Bre McKean, a senior at... Posted by Mapleton Local Schools on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Breanna’s family spoke through the school district, saying they “knew Bre was extremely special, but didn’t realize the extent to which so may other people saw Bre as special too.” They expressed their “heartfelt and sincere appreciation to the Mapleton community and beyond for the outpouring of love, support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Breanna’s classmates described her as funny, caring and always full of life.

The Class of 2024 started a #LiveLikeBre fundraiser for the family. Donations are also coming in for the newly established Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Waiting is terrible;’ Cheryl Coker’s family still hoping for justice 5 years after disappearance It’s been five years since Cheryl Coker was last seen alive and investigators are still working to find out who killed her.









© 2023 Cox Media Group