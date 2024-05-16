Man dead after police shooting in Ohio; BCI investigating

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after a police shooting in Ohio early Thursday morning.

Columbus Police officers were called to an apartment complex around 4:15 a.m. at the 6800 block of George Creek Drive after receiving a report of a disturbance, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The man was pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m., Columbus Police confirmed to WBNS.

No officers were hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate.

News Center 7 previously reported on two deadly shootings involving Columbus police.

The first happened Saturday night when officers were called to McAllister Avenue on reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they came across a man with a rifle who allegedly shot at them. At least one of the officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who died at a Columbus hospital.

The second happened on Sunday afternoon a man who was killed after engaging in a shootout with Columbus Police, who followed him from an Amazon warehouse where he shot at a security guard.

