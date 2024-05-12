Suspect shot, killed by Columbus police after allegedly killing woman, shooting at officers

COLUMBUS — A man who allegedly killed a woman before shooting at Columbus police was shot and killed by officers Saturday evening.

Officers were called to McAllister Avenue around 7:10 p.m. on reports of shots being fired in the area, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported. When they got to the intersection of McAllister Avenue and Lockwood Road, officers came across a man with a rifle who allegedly shot at the officers.

>> Ohio police officer shot, killed during ambush identified; manhunt continues for suspect

At least one of the officers returned fire and hit the suspect. He was taken to a Columbus hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured during the gunfire.

First responders who were still at the scene were directed to a home on Lockwood Road. When they got to the house, they found a woman who had been shot by the suspect before the officers arrived, police told WBNS.

>> Area man, 3 others formally charged for alleged deer poaching following ODNR investigation

She died from her injuries at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Additional information about the people involved has not been released at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group