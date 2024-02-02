14-year-old cheerleader suffers serious burns while removing nail polish

XENIA — A local teenager was severely burnt during a freak home accident.

As reported during News Center 7 at 6, a month ago Kennedy Jones, a Xenia High School freshman, was removing her nail pash when the vapors sparked a candle in her room and created a huge fire.

Jones was rushed to a local hospital and then later taken to Shriner’s Ohio Hospital.

She had escaped a burning home and her panthers were trying to come to grips with what would come next.

“We were at work, got a call from the Children’s (Hospital) that the house is on fire,” Brandi Garcia, Jone’s Mother, said. “Firefighters were putting out the fire and my child is covered head to toe with blisters.”

The family spent 13 days at Shriner’s as Jones recovered from severe burns on her hands, left arm, stomach and thighs.

Doctors said she would need skin grafts.

So far the 14-year-old has been through two of those procedures and is already in compression wraps as she continues her recovery.

Her parents said she has been taking charge of her recovery.

“They made her feel really comfortable, she does it all on her own,” Garcia said.

Her doctors agree.

“She’s a little ahead of the curve, she has a high pain tolerance, she’s done every single thing we’ve asked her to do, without fail,” Dr. Sara Higginson said.

Doctors said they expect at least another year of recovery.

