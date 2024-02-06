Dayton school cancels classes for 2nd day due to illness

DAYTON — For the second day in a row, a local school won’t have classes due to illness.

Immaculate Conception School was closed Monday Feb. 5 due to the amount of staff that were sick or absent, according to a social media post.

This is also the case for Feb. 6.

The school asked parents to make sure they keep any kids at home who show signs of flu, COVID-19, or other illnesses.

The school said they expect to be back in session on Feb. 7.









