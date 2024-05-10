Motorcycle crash shuts down Miamisburg intersection

MIAMISBURG — A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a Miamisburg intersection.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Springboro Pike and Martins Drive, Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers confirmed.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing a motorcycle lying in the middle of the intersection and a red SUV with its airbags deployed.

The intersection is currently shut down.

We’ll update this story as we learn more about any injuries and the cause of the crash.

