Rumpke driver shot, killed in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A Rumpke truck driver was shot and killed in an Ohio neighborhood Monday morning, according to Cincinnati TV stations WXIX-19 and WKRC-12.

At approximately 8:55 a.m., Cincinnati police officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle on Eastlawn Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson from the department.

Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the victim was dead.

Since then, WXIX-19 and WKRC-12 reported the victim was a Rumpke driver.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Angel Flores, the spokesperson said.

WXIX-19 captured video of the Rumpke truck being towed away.

It is unknown if the victim was found dead in the Rumpke truck or if he was actively on the clock.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this shooting.

