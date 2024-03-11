AMBER ALERT issued for missing 1-year-old, mother believed to be in danger

WEST CHESTER — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued by the West Chester Police Department for a missing 1-year-old girl and her mother.

Police are attempting to locate 17-year-old Maoly Hererra Toscano and her daughter Sara Herrera.

They are believed to be with the child’s father, 22-year-old Bayron Tejeda.

They were last seen in West Chester on Monday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m.

>> 7-year-old boy left alone overnight in Ohio Target

“Both Maoly Toscano and her daughter Sara are believed to be in danger due to an alleged history of severe domestic violence by Bayron Tejeda,” officials said in a release.

The vehicle involved is a white SUV. The plate number is unknown at this time.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Maoly, Sara, or Tejada is urged to call 911.

West Chester Police issue AMBER Alert. Mother and daughter believed to be in danger. Call 911 if you know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect. https://t.co/AXGvuxJ8g3 pic.twitter.com/DNPXbpcs2X — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) March 11, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group