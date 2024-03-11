7-year-old boy left alone overnight in Ohio Target

COLUMBUS — A 7-year-old boy was found alone inside a Target store in Ohio Monday morning.

Columbus police said the child was found at 6:15 a.m. in the store located at 8100 East Broad Street near Reynoldsburg, WBNS reported.

A Target employee was working to open up the store when they found the boy, according to WBNS.

Police said the boy was left alone when the store closed at 10 p.m. Sunday and spent the night alone inside the building.

The child is now in police custody, WBNS reported. It is unknown at this time why the child was inside the store or when he will return to his family.

