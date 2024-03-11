‘I need help!’ 911 call reveals woman begging for help after Dayton car crash, shooting

DAYTON — A woman was scared for her life as a crash and shooting left her trapped in a car.

After 3 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 3600 block of Cornell Drive on reports of a crash.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call through a public records request and the driver can be heard begging for help.

A Dayton police sergeant said a woman was shot in the back and crashed the car into a house.

On scene, our crews saw tire marks leading up to a house, but it is unclear how long she sat in the car waiting for help.

“I know I’m dying. I know,” she said. “I’m hit. My chest, my legs I can’t move my legs.”

The woman’s car had an automatic collision notification feature that was able to call 911.

A Toyota Safety Connector can be heard sharing the location of the crash with the dispatcher.

“Sounds like they’re calling out for help,” the connector said.

The connector said the driver could not hear that they said help was on the way.

“I need help, I need help!” she pleaded. “I’ve been shot! I’m dying, nobody’s helping me!”

The 911 call indicates the dispatcher and connector stayed on the line until the first officers arrived on scene.

Police and medics responded to the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson went to several homes on Cornell Drive to see if what happened was out of the ordinary.

Turns out, it isn’t. Off camera, a neighbor told News Center 7 that this is not the safest area.

Dayton resident Jerome Montgomery agreed.

“It’s one of those things that’s depressing,” Montgomery said.

He has lived on the west side of Dayton his entire life.

Montgomery said he has been trying to push for change in this area.

“Just try to love each other a little bit more,” Montgomery said.

A Dayton police sergeant told News Center 7 that the woman is in critical condition.

We will continue to follow this story.

