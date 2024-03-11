Teen seriously injured in shooting attempts to drive himself to Ohio hospital

CINCINNATI — A teenager was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night and then attempted to drive to a hospital, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

The 17-year-old male was shot near the 6000 block of Joyce Lane around 9 p.m.

Police told WCPO-9 that the teen tried to drive to the hospital, but his car broke down on the interstate.

It is not immediately clear how the teen was transported to the hospital after his vehicle broke down.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect, but an investigation is ongoing.

