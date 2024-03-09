1 injured in shooting near Dayton bar

DAYTON — One person was shot near a Dayton bar early Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called out to the area of Partners in the 400 block of Patterson Road around 1:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

When they got to the scene, they found a male who had been shot.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers confirmed.

News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of his injuries, as well as what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

