‘It was scary;’ Community rushes out of Dayton bar after gunfire rings out

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after being shot near a Dayton bar early Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called out to the area of Partners in the 400 block of Patterson Road around 1:30 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When police got to the scene, they found a male who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 spoke with a woman who was at Partners when the shots rang out.

Savhanna Birt considers herself a regular at the bar but has never seen anything this intense.

“I’ve seen fights and stuff but never guns or anything,” she said.

Birt said she usually has a good time with her friends at Partners, but this time was different.

“It was scary, me and my friends all just left but I had friends still in there, so trying to see if they were still alive,” Birt said.

When the gunfire rang out, Birt left her belongings behind and got out.

“Purse with my wallet, keys to my house, phone charger, so I’m trying to wait for someone to come let me in,” Birt said.

