Police: Person walks into Springfield hospital with gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday, a Springfield police sergeant told News Center 7.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, Springfield police responded to these reports just after 8 p.m.

The victim sustained minor injuries but would not cooperate with police, according to the sergeant.

Moments later, a phone operator from Springfield Regional Medical Center - Mercy Health told News Center 7 that the hospital was temporarily locked down.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn if these two incidents are related.

We will continue to update this story.

