Ohio catholic school president arrested after following woman around, trespassing at Nashville bar

NASHVILLE — The president of a catholic high school in Ohio was arrested after allegedly harassing women and trespassing at a Nashville bar over the weekend.

Archbishop Moeller High School’s president James Marshall Hyzdu, 45, was arrested late Saturday night in Nashville and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

According to court documents shared with News Center 7, police were called to a bar on Nashville’s busy Broadway Street late Saturday night on reports of a man, later identified as Hyzdu, following women around and “making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with” him.

Security escorted Hyzdu out of the bar, but he allegedly returned. Once they found out he was back, security again escorted him out, but he returned. This happened approximately six times. He even allegedly tried changing his clothes to change his appearance, according to an affidavit.

Hyzdu was told he was no longer allowed on the property but entered one more time.

When police arrived, they noted he was highly intoxicated. Police deemed Hyzdu to “be a danger to himself and others” and took him into custody.

Hyzdu was booked into jail overnight on Sunday, but records show he was released just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

In a statement sent out to district families, Principal Carl Kremer said Hyzdu has been placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, effective immediately. The school’s administration is working with the Pastoral Center of the Archdioceses and Moeller Board to handle the next steps.

“I want to assure you that we are committed to maintaining our integrity and values as we work through this situation. Moeller faculty and staff remain focused on their work and the education of your sons. We ask for your prayers and partnership during this time,” Kremer said.

