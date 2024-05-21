‘A threat to society;’ 17-year-old accused of multiple attacks on young girls

DAYTON — A Dayton mom says her 13-year-old daughter was badly injured when a 17-year-old girl jumped her and beat her at a park last Saturday.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell breaks down where the investigation goes next LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> Previous Coverage: 13-year-old girl hospitalized after being attacked at Dayton park, mother says

News Center 7 obtained a police report that confirms the incident and the possibility that the 17-year-old has been responsible for other attacks on younger girls.

The report redacts the names of the 13-year-old victim and the 17-year-old girl they believe is responsible for the attack because they are both juveniles.

We will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group