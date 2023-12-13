OSU coach carjacked while on recruiting trip; 4 teen suspects arrested

CLEVELAND — An Ohio State football coach was the victim of an alleged carjacking in Cleveland earlier this week.

Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey was carjacked near Ginn Academy while on a recruiting trip Monday afternoon, according to Cleveland.com.

The 28-year-old coach told police his car was taken at gunpoint. A representative for the university told WOIO in Cleveland that he is “OK.”

The incident was part of a carjacking spree by four teens between the ages of 15 and 18, all of whom have since been arrested.

A Cleveland Police helicopter was used to track down the stolen vehicle, WOIO reported.

Two suspects, both 18, appeared in court on Wednesday and had their bonds set.

One suspect, Ja’Brian Howard, has his bond set at $650,000. $400,000 for the carjacking and $250,000 for a previous ATM robbery.

The other suspect, Anyrie Wallace, had their bond set at $100,000.

