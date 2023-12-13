Funeral arrangements announced for local middle school student killed in house fire

XENIA — The funeral services for a local middle killed in a house fire have been announced.

Kevin Jenkins, Jr., 11, died last week in a house fire in Clinton County. He was a sixth-grade student at Warner Middle School, a spokesperson for Xenia Community Schools previously confirmed.

A funeral service for Jenkins will be Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m., according to a post shared to the Xenia Wee Bucs Football & Cheer’s Facebook account. A viewing will be held Dec. 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Both the viewing and funeral will be held at Lighthouse Church in Xenia.

Family members said Jenkins’ great-grandmother was killed in the fire, along with three cats and a dog.

We’re working to learn if the cause of the fire has been determined.

