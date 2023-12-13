Man seriously injured after driver reportedly runs red light in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Avenue and Salem Avenue, a Dayton Police crash report said.

According to the crash report, a vehicle was heading north on Philadelphia Ave. and when at Salem Ave. failed to obey the red traffic signal light. The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle that was heading southeast on Salem Ave.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with suspected serious injuries, the crash report said. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

