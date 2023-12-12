Man killed in hit-and-run near local library identified

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Dayton man is dead after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Huber Heights last week.
Joseph Marshall, 36, was identified Tuesday as the man killed in the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Marshall was hit by an unknown vehicle while on Brandt Pike around 12:55 a.m. on Thursday.
The vehicle was going southbound on Brandt Pike when it hit Marshall near the Huber Heights branch of the Dayton Metro Library, according to a Huber Heights Police crash report. The vehicle continued driving and did not stop.
Marshall was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
