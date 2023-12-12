Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton shooting; Judge sets $1M bond for suspect

DAYTON — A Harrison Twp. man is facing murder charges for a shooting that killed a man and seriously injured a woman last week.

Shawn A. Jackson Sr., 48, was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Jackson is accused of shooting two people, killing one of them, on Brooklyn Avenue last Wednesday.

Dominique Battle, 35, was identified Tuesday as the man killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue on reports of a shooting. A female 911 caller told dispatchers she had been shot in the face.

“I can’t talk. Help us please!” she said.

When they got to the scene, police found two victims.

Battle was pronounced dead at the scene and a 24-year-old woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

News Center 7 was on the scene when Jackson was taken into custody on Palisades Drive on Friday.

Jackson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s currently due back in court on Dec. 18.

