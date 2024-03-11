OSHP troopers encouraging drivers to be safe as weather gets warmer

OHIO — Ohio has seen nearly 20,000 crashes involving motorcycles and over 12,000 crashes involving pedestrians within the last five years, a good amount of them were deadly.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) about these crashes and has the latest LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

State troopers are seeing more crashes involving pedestrians and motorcycles as the weather warms up, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross.

He said it should be everyone’s goal to keep roadways safe.

Ross told Robertson just two weeks ago that they had a serious crash where a truck pulled out in front of a bicyclist. He wants drivers to keep in mind those smaller objects. This includes both the roads and sidewalks.

This includes using turn signals and triple-checking blind spots before changing lanes or turning.

State troopers say they see people on Interstate 75 go straight from the left lane to the far-right lane. They are asking drivers to avoid doing that because it’s illegal.

Also, as we see warmer temperatures, there will be more motorcycles, sports cars, and walkers.

Ross says those small objects can be hard for people to see and he wants drivers to be cognizant of them on the road.

“We’re out here trying to enforce and educate the motoring public,” he said. “But we need the motoring public’s help as well.”

Ross is also encouraging people to either get a designated driver or use an Uber if they are going to be attending any fun drinking events.

