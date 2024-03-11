Distracted driving crashes dropping under new Ohio law, OSHP says

OHIO — We are seeing fewer distracted driving crashes on Ohio’s roadway since the new distracted law took effect.

Crashes are down about 55%, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with OSHP about those numbers and the impacts of Ohio’s new law. She has the latest LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Sgt. Tyler Ross told her he could be on his way to work and if he sees someone on their phone while driving, he will pull them over and tell them about Ohio’s Distracted Driving Law.

He says the new law has been successful because distracted driving crashes have decreased since the law took effect.

Sgt. Ross said that law enforcement does not have to wait for drivers to commit another traffic offense before they pull them over for being on their phones.

He told Robertson it’s a lot easier to spot distracted drivers when they are keeping an eye for it.

Ross says there is one thing wants drivers to be made aware of. If need to check their phone, pull over into a safe place to do so.

State troopers see many drivers pull over to the highway’s shoulder to send texts or phone calls.

Sgt Ross says that is illegal and not safe.

“It happens all the time, all the time,” he told Robertson. “We pull up and think it’s a disabled motorcycle, they said, ‘Oh I’m just sending text messages on my phone.’ I’m like, ‘Pull into a rest area and exit ramp get off of the highway, it’s illegal to park out there.’”

News Center 7 has been reporting on Ohio’s distracted driving law since it was signed by Governor Mike DeWine in January 2023.

Here are the penalties:

1st offense in two years: 2 points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine .*

2 points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine 2nd offense in two years: 3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine.

3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine. 3rd or more offense in two years: 4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver’s license.

4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver’s license. Fines are doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.

For more on Ohio’s distracted driving law, visit this website.

News Center 7 broke down the number of distracted driving crashes to start in 2024 compared to last year, according to OSHP.

There are 54 distracted driving crashes in Montgomery County this year compared to 94 at this point in 2023.

Greene County is seeing 19 distracted driving crashes to start in 2024, they saw 16 compared to last year.

There are 14 distracted driving crashes in Clark County this year, last year there were 19.

Miami County is seeing nine distracted driving crashes in 2024, last year at this time they had 25.

