Ohio leaders react to Colorado Supreme Court barring Trump from state ballot

OHIO — Ohio leaders are reacting to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remover former President Donald Trump from their state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

They ruled 4-3 that the former president is ineligible because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban, The New York Times reported.

State officials said the issue must be settled by Jan. 5, which is the deadline for Colorado to print its presidential primary ballots, according to The Denver Post. The Colorado primary is on March 5, 2024.

Trump’s campaign said he will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the Times.

Several Ohio leaders took to social media on Tuesday to respond to the ruling.

Among those were Miami Valley Congressman Jim Jordan, the head of the House Judiciary Committee.

“The ‘pro-democracy’ party at work. How ridiculous,” he wrote on social media.

The “pro-democracy” party at work. How ridiculous. https://t.co/2PiQjodVCE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 19, 2023

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance also reacted to the ruling on social media. He called on the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case and “end this assault on American voters.”

“Apparently democracy is when judges tell people they’re not allowed to vote for the candidate leading in the polls? This is disgraceful.”

Apparently democracy is when judges tell people they’re not allowed to vote for the candidate leading in the polls? This is disgraceful.



The Supreme Court must take the case and end this assault on American voters. https://t.co/MzJ3dwuv6j — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 20, 2023

David Pepper, former member of the Hamilton County Commission and chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, praised the ruling. He said “the disqualification clause was added to protect democracy.”

“It is a pro-democracy protection, there so that lawless politicians don’t try to subvert democracy. And if they do try, so they don’t get a SECOND try to do it again.”

Let’s be clear: the disqualification clause was added to protect democracy.



It is a pro-democracy protection, there so that lawless politicians don’t try to subvert democracy. And if they do try, so they don’t get a SECOND try to do it again. — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) December 20, 2023

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Republican for the U.S. Senate, said on social media that he will “continue to stand with President Trump.”

“President Trump’s enemies are using unprecedented and shocking legal maneuvers in an attempt to silence the voices of patriotic Americans. This is exactly why I filed a brief with the Colorado Supreme Court condemning the district court’s ruling.”

President Trump’s enemies are using unprecedented and shocking legal maneuvers in an attempt to silence the voices of patriotic Americans. This is exactly why I filed a brief with the Colorado Supreme Court condemning the district court’s ruling.



I’ll continue to stand with… https://t.co/l2OY1ZXums — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) December 20, 2023

